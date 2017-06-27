Construction begins on new downtown office tower and hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Construction has begun on a new office tower and hotel for downtown Grand Rapids.

Orion Construction held a groundbreaking Tuesday for the structures which will put a 15-story building and 12-story hotel in the Ellis Parking lot at 150 Ottawa Avenue. The hotel will be a Hyatt Place and The Warner Building will house Warner Norcross & Judd LLP and Chemical Bank’s West Michigan main office.

The Hyatt Place will also feature a ground-floor restaurant, full-service bar, indoor pool and meeting spaces. The two buildings will share a 430-space parking deck.

The Warner Building will be built first, with the steel equipment being stored in the area where the hotel will be. Once the steel is in place for the office building, Orion will start building the hotel. A 22-story tower crane will be onsite during construction.

The buildings are expected to be open in 2019.