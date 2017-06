NORTON SHORES, Mich. – The wife of a Norton Shore police officer killed in a crash while on duty has received a letter of condolence from President Donald Trump.

Tricia Ginka received the letter from The White House three weeks ago. Officer Jonathan Ginka was killed on May 10 at about 2:30 a.m. when the police cruiser he was driving left Henry Street and struck a tree.





Ginka was a 10-year veteran of the department. He left behind a wife and two kids.