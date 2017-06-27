Fire officials from Indiana and Michigan fight mulch facility fire

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than a dozen fire departments from Michigan and Indiana have responded to a massive blaze at a Michigan facility near the state line.The fire started at a mulch manufacturing facility near Mottville on Monday afternoon. Authorities say flames have burned more than a dozen acres.

Michigan transportation officials say they shut down a highway in St. Joseph County.

Fire officials say the wind and piles of recyclable material are making the fire difficult to contain.

Authorities have not released details on a cause.

No injuries have been reported.

