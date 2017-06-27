× Here’s how to get answers on the closure of M-6

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The closure of M-6 looms in July, and more than 40,000 drivers a day will need to find a way around the project. To answer questions about closure schedules and detours, the Michigan Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Wednesday:

M-6 Construction Meeting

Wednesday, June 28

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Byron Township Hall

8085 Byron Center Ave.

Byron Center

Representatives and engineers from MDOT and the road commissions in Kent and Ottawa counties will be there.

The project includes both directions of M-6 between I-196 and Wilson Avenue, and construction is expected to begin the weekend after the July 4th holiday.

The anticipated detour for any closure is to use US-131 between M-6 and I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids and use I-196 between M-6 and US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids.