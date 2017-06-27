Mulch facility fire expected to burn for at least a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Monday afternoon dozens of fire departments were alerted about a large fire at a mulch manufacturing facility near Mottville on M-103.

Crews from Michigan and Indiana responded to find a massive blaze, that has now burned over a dozen acres.

"It was a tough start trying to stop the fire from spreading," said White Pigeon Fire Chief Troy Andrews. "The wind was in our favor but due to the fuel load it just kept spreading and gaining intensity and became a bigger fire."

With mulch, palettes and other fuel sources, this fire is causing challenges for the crew Andrews told FOX 17. They are currently digging trenches to help contain the blaze from spreading further.

"We aren't going to be able to put the fire out, we contained it. We hope to keep it contained and it is just going to have to burn itself out," Andrews said.

It is expected to take at least a week to fully extinguish the flames.

The cause of this massive fire is unknown at this time.