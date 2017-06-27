Police chase stolen car to Galesburg; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Mich. - Police are on the scene after a reported chase near Galesburg, Michigan.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller tells FOX 17 the incident began in Kalamazoo when a man stole a car. He drove to Galesburg where police tracked him to the area of 36th Street and LM Avenue. The man tried to run from police into a swampy area, but he was quickly caught. He is now in custody.

His identity has not yet been released.

Fuller tells us the vehicle is being returned to Kalamazoo and its rightful owner.

We have a crew at the scene and we'll have more information when it becomes available.