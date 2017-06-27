Police investigate domestic assault, stabbing in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – Police say a woman was stabbed and her husband has been taken into custody after an apparent domestic dispute Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakvale SW, which is near 52nd Street and Burlingame Avenue.

Wyoming police say that the 30-year-old woman has been taken to a local hospital and at last report was undergoing surgery for a knife wound. Her condition is not known.

The man has been taken to the Kent County Jail and is being held on an assault charge.

Anyone with further information on the incident should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.