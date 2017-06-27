Police investigate domestic assault, stabbing in Wyoming

Posted 1:43 PM, June 27, 2017, by

WYOMING, Mich. – Police say a woman was stabbed and her husband has been taken into custody after an apparent domestic dispute Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakvale SW, which is near 52nd Street and Burlingame Avenue.

Wyoming police say that the 30-year-old woman has been taken to a local hospital and at last report was undergoing surgery for a knife wound. Her condition is not known.

The man has been taken to the Kent County Jail and is being held on an assault charge.

Anyone with further information on the incident should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s