Police: robbery suspects steal $1600 worth of cigarettes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly stole over $1600 worth of Newport cigarettes from a business in Kalamazoo on Monday.

Police were dispatched to reports of a robbery on 3908 S Westnedge, where the attendant told police that the two men pushed her out of the way before stealing the cigarettes.

Later Monday evening after spotting one of the suspects, police were able to apprehend both and take them into custody.

According to police, the 36-year-old male and the 23-year-old male sold several packs of the stolen goods before they were arrested.