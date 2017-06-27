× Possible active shooter at US Army installation in Alabama

(FOX NEWS) — A possible active shooter was reported at a U.S. Army installation in Alabama on Tuesday.

The Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville issued the alert on Twitter of a “possible active shooter on the Arsenal.”

“Installation is on lockdown. Run, hide, fight,” the tweet read.

An email was sent out to employees at the Redstone Arsenal at 10:31 a.m. informing them that this was “a real world event, which is not part of the exercise,” according to AL.com. The facility reportedly was conducting active shooter drills this week.

Redstone Arsenal spokesperson: As of now, there are no confirmed casualties. Still investigating "scary situation" https://t.co/WOUkIhz0b6 pic.twitter.com/N7etDIeKDl — AL.com (@aldotcom) June 27, 2017

“The facility is under lockdown and all gates are closed,” the email continued.

Redstone Arsenal’s public affairs told Fox News that all gates into and out of the post are closed.

A spokesperson told AL.com that there are no confirmed casualties at this time, but they are still investigating the situation.

Redstone Arsenal, Marshall Center officials say the situation is still considered active, lockdown still active https://t.co/m2j11l0Iy2 pic.twitter.com/0gnHQCYrF3 — AL.com (@aldotcom) June 27, 2017

The Army Contracting Command tweeted the possible active shooter was not on its headquarters.

Alabama Reps. Robert Aderholt and Mo Brooks said they were “monitoring [the] situation.”

My staff and I are monitoring situation at Redstone Arsenal. Please join me in praying for the safety of everyone on base. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 27, 2017

The U.S. army post is located in the northern Alabama, close to the Tennessee border.