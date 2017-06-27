Robots, Legos and more await at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago may be across the lake, but in reality it's only a few hours away and has so much to offer, and one of those things is the Museum of Science and Industry.

The Museum and Science and Industry has dozens of exhibits for children and adults alike that are worth the drive, and they have three new exhibits that they want everyone to know about this summer.

John Beckman, Director of Exhibit Design and Development, tells us what to expect at these new exhibits.

People that are crazy for technology will love the new exhibit 'Robot Revolution.' Robot Revolution explores how robots, created by human ingenuity, will be humankind's companions and colleagues, changing how we play, live and work together. The exhibit will feature nearly 40 robots created from all around the world, being able to do a variety of different tasks.

For those with a more creative mind or have a passion for building and ingenuity should check out the 'Brick by Brick' exhibit. The hands-on exhibit features more than a dozen giant Lego-built structures of engineering marvels, including a 60-foot-long Golden Gate Bridge, the International Space Station, the Roman Colosseum and more. Guests will also have the chance to build their own creations in order to learn more about architecture and engineering concepts.

Lastly there's the new temporary exhibit 'Turn Back the Clock' exploring the history of "The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists" iconic Doomsday clock, one of the most important and provocative symbols of the 20th century. Guests can see the clock's 70-year history, and see how it influenced the technology and applications of the 21st century.

For more information on these exhibits or the Museum of Science and Industry, visit msichicago.org.