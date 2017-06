× Thousands without power in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — More than 5,500 people are in the dark in Barry County according to Consumer Energy.

Consumers told FOX 17 that the issue is with a line that brings power to four different substations, causing a widespread power outage.

Outages began around 10:30 p.m. Monday evening and are expected to be restored by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.