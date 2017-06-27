Woman sentenced to probation and community service for fatal hit and run

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – A Zeeland woman has been sentenced to probation and community service for her role in a fatal hit and run crash in January.

Heidi Vanderbie was sentenced Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident for the crash that killed Korey Taphouse. Taphouse, 30, was walking on Port Sheldon Street east of 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township when he was hit by Vanderbie’s vehicle. She told police that she thought she had hit a deer and waited until she was home to call 911.

Vanderbie was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 150 hours of community service. If she doesn’t serve the community service, she would have to spend 60 days in jail. She was also fined $1,040 and can’t leave the state, as well as other conditions set by the court.