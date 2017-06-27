Woman sentenced to probation and community service for fatal hit and run

Posted 12:24 PM, June 27, 2017, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – A Zeeland woman has been sentenced to probation and community service for her role in a fatal hit and run crash in January.

Korey Taphouse, courtesy photo

Heidi Vanderbie was sentenced Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident for the crash that killed Korey Taphouse. Taphouse, 30, was walking on Port Sheldon Street east of 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township when he was hit by Vanderbie’s vehicle.  She told police that she thought she had hit a deer and waited until she was home to call 911.

Vanderbie was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 150 hours of community service. If she doesn’t serve the community service, she would have to spend 60 days in jail.  She was also fined $1,040 and can’t leave the state, as well as other conditions set by the court.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s