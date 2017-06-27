× Worker killed at Paragon Industries in Niles

NILES, Mich. — Police say a man is dead after he was ran over by a semi tractor Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Terminal Road at Paragon Industries in Niles.

Dennis Cobb, 64, of Niles reportedly was ran over by the back tires semi tractor. Police say Cobb was moving an empty trailer from the loading dock and likely fell from the cab of the truck. The man died at the scene.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.