You’ve never seen a gender reveal like this; reveal celebration goes off with a ‘bang’

There are plenty of ways to reveal the gender of a baby, but this one literally went off with a bang!

Michigan Native Drew Bleeker and his wife wanted to do something big to reveal the sex of their third child, but they didn't want to be boring.

So they gave the information to Drew's uncle in a sealed envelope, and let him handle the rest.

On Saturday the whole family gathered in a secluded area, and Drew shot a 30 ODD 6 Rifle bullet at a cardboard box to let everyone know if it was a boy or girl. Then a giant explosion of pink chalk dust covered the area, revealing that Drew was having a baby girl!

They're due in August, and congratulations to the couple on their third baby!

Watch the full gender reveal video below: