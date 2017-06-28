‘American Pickers’ heading to Newaygo County in August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREMONT, Mich. -- Heads up Newaygo County: The American Pickers are coming your way later this summer.

Famous for finding hidden treasures in common junk piles, antique gurus Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are planning to stop in Fremont in August.

"I was like, Fremont? Really?" said Karen Baird with the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. "I'm a big fan of the show, you know... so I thought it'd be fun to have them here."

Baird was shocked to get a call from producers of the show on Monday.

"We put it on our Facebook page and it went wild," Baird said.

Hopeful collectors shared the post over 5,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s a lot of people that do collecting in the area," said Baird. "In Newaygo County as a whole there’s a lot of interesting stories. I think we just have to make sure the news is out to the right people.”

If you want to enter to be on the show, they're looking for people with cool collections with stories behind them. To submit, send your name, number, location and photos and descriptions of your items/collection to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.