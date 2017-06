× Battle Creek house suffers heavy damage in fire.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A home on Caine Street in Battle Creek suffered heavy damage when it went up in flames on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the house which was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

Due to the extensive damage to the main floor, crews were unable to advance to the second floor to fight the fire but were able to extinguish it from the exterior.

The cause of the fire is unknown.