Board: Flint can’t block tax liens for unpaid water bills

Posted 6:45 AM, June 28, 2017, by

FLINT, MI - JANUARY 13: The Flint Water Plant is shown January 13, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder activated the National Guard to help the American Red Cross distribute water to Flint residents to help them deal with the lead contamination that is in the City of Flint's water supply. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A state-appointed financial board says Flint can’t block a plan that puts about 8,000 property owners at risk of losing homes due to unpaid water and sewer bills.

Plans for the tax liens on properties across Flint drew protests this year amid the city’s crisis with lead-tainted water. Flint City Council in May approved a one-year moratorium on the liens to give officials time to determine how to handle the issue.

The Receivership Transition Advisory Board struck down the resolution Tuesday. Board Chairman Frederick Headen says Flint needs money from tax liens — especially after City Council didn’t approve a long-term water contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said Tuesday she disagrees with the board and will defy its decision by essentially continuing the moratorium.

