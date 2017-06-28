City leaders say local non-profit purchasing 177 homes for affordable housing is necessary for low income families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich—A growing Grand Rapids hasn't come without its growing pains for some families, especially when it comes to affordable housing.

This week plans are surfacing to put several local housing options back in local control.

Inner City Christian Federation, or ICCF, is moving forward with plans to purchase some 177 houses in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Eaton Rapids.

The biggest plus for low income families is that ICCF is buying these homes from an out of state investors, and putting control into local hands.

“There hasn’t been a lot of empathy as we are seeing larger firms buying multiple homes and they go into management companies, and for these families that are right on the edge if they are a couple days late on rent or there is a family circumstance where they are living paycheck to paycheck it makes it really difficult to be able to have stable housing,” said Suzanne Schulz the city planning director.

Schulz said it hasn’t been easy helping families struggling with housing in a growing Grand Rapids, but ICCF’s plan to buy 177 homes from RDG, a Chicago based investment group that owns the most single family homes in Grand Rapids is a game changer.

“To have local presence with a group that understands the challenges of low income families, and then also works with them to get them from renter to home ownership. They have programs to help educate people, and to be able to provide the stability of families is really necessary to families,” said Schulz.

ICCF is already hard at work in the community purchasing propertoes like 501 Eastern so they can build 2 four-story buildings that will provide 65 apartments for low income housing and 17 for homeless youth. Also, they are working on the Stockbridge apartments on the West side that has 64 apartments, 51 of them set aside for workforce housing.

It’s a move the city said can help some survive the increasing market prices.