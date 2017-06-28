Fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other stores recalled over unexpected explosions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend because of burn and injury hazards.

The TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks were sold at Walmart, Target, Meijer, Kroger, and Albertsons stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and Vermont from May through June.

CPSC officials said the recalled fireworks can explode unexpectedly after they're lit.

There have been three reports of burn injuries.

The fireworks were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about one inch in diameter and five inches long.

The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

If you have these products, you shouldn't use them, and you should contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.