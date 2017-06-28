Lawmaker defends Facebook post about carrying gun in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker is defending a Facebook post where he noted he could be carrying a handgun while visiting Detroit.

Republican state Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge’s post Tuesday said he was heading to Detroit and added “Before anyone asks: Yes I have a CPL.”

“CPL” stands for concealed pistol license. Jones went to a pawn shop to learn about the business as lawmakers consider regulations. The former Eaton County sheriff tells MLive.com “people … thought I was attacking Detroit, but it is a city that has three or four people shot at the fireworks.”

Police are investigating two separate shootings that wounded three people before and after Monday’s fireworks.

Jones tells the Lansing State Journal when he’s previously posted he’s visiting Detroit people ask whether he’ll be armed.