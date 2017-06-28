Live History: Watch Mackinaw City’s reenactment of Fort Michilimackinac

Posted 11:39 AM, June 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32AM, June 28, 2017

Our tour of Mackinaw City continues and this time we got a live history lesson. Todd spoke to a couple of the actors who annually reenact the history of Fort Michilimackinac.

Fun fact: Did you know it was a game of baggataway (now called lacrosse) that was used as a ruse by the Native Americans to storm the fort and take it over? We learned that and much more during the reenactment.

If you're planning a trip up north, make sure to slot some time to stay in Mackinaw City to enjoy many of the activities, events, and great food the city has to offer.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s