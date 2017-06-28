Morning Buzz: Can’t Cook? No problem! Follow directions on Ikea’s new recipe posters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Ikea just created a line of totally genius 'Cook This Page' recipe that are completely idiot-proof.

Exclusively released in Canada, the "Cook This Page" parchment paper recipe series features a collection of recipes with each necessary ingredient drawn out.

It's basically like coloring by number, however, people use food instead of crayons.

The recipe calls for only Ikea-purchased ingredients and are illustrated using edible ink, so i'ts completely safe.

2. Oscar Mayer is expanding its wiener fleet with some brand new vehicles.

The company announced the addition of the Wienerdrone and the Wienercycle. Currently the fleet includes the Wienermobile, the Weiner Mini, and the Weiner Rover.

The new vehicles will hit the road soon and head to the town of Wiener, Arkansas for the 4th of July Celebration.

3. The skyline of Grand Rapids is set to change yet again with another building.

Orion Construction official broke ground on a $72 million development at 150 Ottawa.

Currently the area is an Ellis parking lot, but in the future it will be an office tower, Hyatt Place Hotel, include a ground floor restaurant and parking ramp with 400 spaces.

The project received support from the city, state and downtown development authority. The hotel and tower are expected to open in 2019.

4. The city of Portage will open the gates on its new dog park with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Thursday at South Westnedge Park.

The Bark Park features two separate fenced areas: one for small dogs less than 25 pounds, and one for larger dogs.

Dogs must be at least 4-months-old, have up-to-date immunizations and a valid license and owner identification on their collar.

There are no breed restrictions and a full list of rues is posted at the dog park.

5. Anticipation is running high for the release date of the iPhone 8.

Analysts predict the new model will smash the record set by the iPhone 6 and sell more than 240 million phones in the first year.

Apple hasn't made significant changes to the iPhone for three years. Updates to voice assist Siri, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence could draw in more buyers.