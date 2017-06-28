Previously featured contractor cashes $4,500 check, allegedly left state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL, Mich. -- Mildred Jones learned she's not the first but hopes she'll be the last on a list of people allegedly taken advantage of by Brandon Jacox. The Marshall woman said she hired the contractor to redo her roof after a storm.

"April it was... when I gave him his first money," she recalled.

Jones said State Farm Insurance cut Jacox a check for about $4,500. But once he cashed it, she said Jacox fell off the map and left behind a tarp-covered leaky roof.

She said, "Now, I can't get nothing done with my roof. It's still got a tarp on it. I'm still taking chances of leak and everything. I don't know what to do."

So she reached out to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers after seeing Lynda Smith's story. The single mother of three in Pennfield almost shared the same fate at the hands of the unlicensed contractor. But our story on Smith prompted a couple of kind contractors to volunteer and do her roof.

Like Smith, Jones too, is left in tears after dealing with Brandon Jacox.

"I don't want him to get away with this," Jones said.

She said, "I can't believe there's people out there who do this to honest people, and like I tell my sister, I'm taking it to the Lord."

Jones has a message for Brandon Jacox.

"I never dreamt that you would take me because you seemed so honest. But like they said, karma will get you," she said.

Jones wants his address to pursue legal action. At the last address FOX 17 went to for Jacox we learned he'd been evicted and was accused of damaging the property.

FOX 17 spoke with Brandon Jacox this afternoon on the phone. He said weather kept pushing his contracting jobs back. He said two customers sued him back-to-back which put his account on hold and froze his money. He also said his tools were stolen by employees when he was arrested on an unrelated warrant. He also told FOX 17 that he's out of state and trying to straighten things out.