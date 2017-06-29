One person's junk is another's treasure. Junk King is a junk removal company that focuses on recycling, reusing, and repurposing the clutter in your home. Then, they refurbish many of the items and donate them to local charities. Owners Kevin and Joe stopped by to tell us more.
Cleaning house? Junk King refurbishes trash into treasures
