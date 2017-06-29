Court: Molester who tracked sex abuse earned 2,546-year term

Posted 10:39 AM, June 29, 2017, by

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TOWANDA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court says a child molester who marked a calendar for 20 years for each time he molested his victim deserves the 1,031- to 2,546-year prison term he received.

Pennlive.com reports a Superior Court panel on Wednesday upheld the sentence a Bradford County judge imposed on 59-year-old Donald Burrell.

Burrell was convicted of more than 200 sex crimes in 2015 stemming from his abuse of the victim starting when she was 7.

He also had her sign “agreements” allowing him to touch her sexually.

Burrell appealed, claiming he has dementia and was not competent to stand trial. But the appeals court agreed with the judge, who found Burrell was faking the illness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s