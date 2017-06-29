Over generations, many Americans have lost a personal connection to where their food comes from. But Country Dairy in New Era wants to change that. They've made it easy and fun as they give daily tours offering the entire family an entertaining and educational experience at their farm. Todd took one of those tractor tours and learned more from the farm's owners.
Experience farm life with tours at Country Dairy in New Era
