Experience farm life with tours at Country Dairy in New Era

Posted 12:31 PM, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:32PM, June 29, 2017

Over generations, many Americans have lost a personal connection to where their food comes from. But Country Dairy in New Era wants to change that. They've made it easy and fun as they give daily tours offering the entire family an entertaining and educational experience at their farm. Todd took one of those tractor tours and learned more from the farm's owners.

