× Masked suspect involved with armed robbery arrested

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Four suspects are in custody Thursday morning after they robbed a residence, getting away with a sum of money.

Battle Creek Police responded to the report of an armed robbery just after 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Parkway Avenue in Battle Creek.

According to officials, masked subjects entered the residence while multiple people were home. They demanded money at gunpoint and then fled with a large sum.

Approximately an hour later police located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested four individuals.

The money was found inside the vehicle, however, the handgun used in the robbery wasn’t recovered.

The incident is still under investigation.