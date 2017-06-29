Police investigating assault of jogger on Portage trail

PORTAGE, Mich. – Police are investigating an assault on a female jogger Tuesday afternoon in Portage.

Investigators say the assault happened at Lakeview Park at about 5:30 p.m. The victim told police that she was jogging on a secluded part of a trail when a man grabbed her and pulled her to the ground. The suspect, described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, let her go when she started screaming.

Several officers and park rangers responded to the area, but did not find the suspect. He is described as having a thin build and was wearing camouflage cargo shorts and a white tank top. The victim told police that she may have seen the man riding a bike in the area before the assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.