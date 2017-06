MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WISN) — When Molly Schuyler sat down to eat Monday night at Ward’s House of Prime in Milwaukee, nobody imagined what they were about to witness.

She travels the country as a competitive eater, and boy, can she compete. She ate 22.5 pounds of prime beef!

WISN 12 News discovered in a promo that Schuyler will appear on “The Gong Show,” which airs Thursday nights on WISN 12. She will be eating cottage cheese.