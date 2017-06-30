Enjoy dog days of summer with Humane Society’s summer camps

Posted 12:43 PM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56AM, June 30, 2017

Looking for a great option for your kids in the way of summer camps? Consider the Humane Society of West Michigan! They have full day camps that teach responsible pet ownership, pet safety, and much more with fun games, crafts, and competitions. Find more about summer camps and the Humane Society's other youth programs here.

