House in Grand Rapids collapses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Early Friday morning Grand Rapids Police responded to the report of a house collapse in the 900 block of Butterworth Street SW.

According to police, the neighbors reported a loud noise and came out to find that the house near the intersection of Lane Avenue had collapsed in on itself.

The house was under renovation and vacant at the time of the incident.

The home didn't experience a gas leak and there is no danger to the surrounding homes.

Police tell FOX 17 that the incident doesn't seem suspicious and are still trying to contact the homeowners.