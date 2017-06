Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior to be Marcus Bingham Jr. committed to Michigan State today via twitter.

Bingham led the Cougars to the OK Blue title and 19 wins as a junior averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds per game.

He becomes the 4th commit for Michigan State in the class of 2018 all of which are form the state of Michigan.