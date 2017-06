GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are on the scene of a possible kidnapping incident in Grand Rapids.

Police tell FOX 17 that they were making a traffic stop Friday morning in the 300 block of Graham Road NW, when the two people in the vehicle jumped out and fled. One of them ran into a wooded area and the other into a home on the street.

We are told the kidnapping victim is not from the Grand Rapids area.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.