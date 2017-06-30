× Police: Stabbing suspect now facing criminal sexual conduct charges with student

WYOMING, Mich. – The suspect in a domestic stabbing earlier this week is now facing new charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Police say James Chelekis cut his wife’s throat during a fight at their Wyoming home Tuesday. In court Friday morning, he was arraigned on two additional charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree.

It is alleged the incidents took place with an underage girl on or around June 1st of 2016. He was ordered in court not to have any contact with the victim.

Chelekis was a teacher at Crestwood Middle School this past year and Kentwood Public Schools say that Chelekis has been placed on leave. They say the victim in the CSC was a student.

Michael Zoerhoff, School Superintendent sent a statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved. In deeply distressing situations such as this, Kentwood Public Schools is committed to providing support and care for those affected by this case. Our first priority remains the well-being of our students and their families.”

“This type of event is difficult to comprehend; but we are unwavering in our commitment to excellence in learning and safety in our schools. Staff members who violate the trust of our community or who engage in behaviors outside of the values and policies of our district will be held accountable for their actions.”

Zoerhoff says the district is cooperating with investigators.

Bond was set at $750,000 Friday on the new CSC charges. He already had a bond of $1 million on the original assault charges. He was ordered to wear a tether if he is released.

Chelekis was initially charged Thursday with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and Carrying a Weapon with Unlawful Intent.

According to court documents filed on Thursday, Chelekis told police he was arguing with his wife Amanda and at some point armed himself with a knife. He allegedly told police that a struggle ensued and he and Amanda fell and she was cut.

Police wrote that Amanda told them that Chelekis intentionally cut her throat and was trying to kill her. Court documents say that there were defensive wounds on Amanda where she was trying to keep Chelekis from stabbing her.