Prosecutor to release new information in Sparta road rage shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor is releasing more information Friday morning regarding an apparent road rage shooting that left one person dead and another one wounded.

Donald Dudley, 20, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 22 on M-37, north of Sparta Avenue NW. His brother, Benjamin, 18, was wounded.

Robert Chipman Jr., 43, of Newaygo, told deputies he shot both men during a physical altercation. Chipman has a valid state concealed pistol license, investigators say.

No charges have been filed to date in the case.

