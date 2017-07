Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. -- Fire crews worked to put out a barn fire in Ionia County Saturday evening.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m. at an orchard off of M-44 near M-66 in the 5400 block of State Road near Orleans.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported and the barn was fully involved at one point. They say it was used to store fruit and vegetables.

Video courtesy of Maggie SherrickÂ