Decreased humidity Saturday with a mostly to partly sunny sky

WEST MICHIGAN – Friday evening folks on the border of Van Buren and Allegan counties experienced what Fox 17 meteorologists believe to have been a landspout. A landspout is usually a weak tornado that shows very little rotation in the clouds. There was no warning as these are usually very brief and difficult to detect on radar.

Saturday morning dewpoints are still in the 60s, but expect them to drop back into the 50s by this evening behind an early passing cold front. This drop will give relief to the Grand Rapids area and allow the heat to feel more comfortable.

Are you celebrating at the lake shore this long holiday weekend?? Water temperatures are in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Saturday winds will be out of the west at 10-15 knots with waves around one foot.

Sunday brings more clouds to our northern counties with a mostly sunny sky elsewhere. Temperatures remain seasonal for this time of year in the lower 80s. Sunshine continues to stay in Grand Rapids right into the holiday for the 4th of July.