Landspout confirmed Friday evening near Grand Junction

West Michigan – The National Weather has confirmed that a landspout touched down Friday evening around 8:31 pm. The landspout touched down near Grand Junction on the border of Allegan and Van Buren counties.

The landspout was rated a EF-0 with tops winds around 60 mph. The path width was about 25 yards and was on the ground for about 2/10’s of a mile.

A landspout is a type of tornado that develops from a heavy rain shower or weak thunderstorm. It has a weak rotating funnel and little or no rotation in the clouds. That make them difficult to see on radar.

