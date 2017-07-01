× Man critical after stabbing, woman arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after an argument led to a stabbing early Saturday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Elm. Police say when they arrived on scene they found a 55-year-old man with a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 45-year-old woman was arrested for assault with intent to commit murder.

Both the suspect and the victim are from Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.