Man critical after stabbing, woman arrested

Posted 5:37 AM, July 1, 2017, by
stabbing-no-death

file photo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after an argument led to a stabbing early Saturday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Elm. Police say when they arrived on scene they found a 55-year-old man with a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 45-year-old woman was arrested for assault with intent to commit murder.

Both the suspect and the victim are from Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s