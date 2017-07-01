Search underway for suspect after attempted robbery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is searching for the suspect accused of trying to rob a woman as she was getting out of her car early Saturday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Capital Avenue.

Police say there was some sort of struggle over the woman’s purse and the suspect took off on foot and has not been found.

He is being described as a black male, in his 30’s, about 5’5 last seen wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information you are being asked to Battle Creek Police or Silent Observer.

