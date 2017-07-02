× 2 arrested in connection to armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two people are in custody after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened about 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Egleston.

Police say the two suspects robbed the delivery driver of his food and his money and took off.

Investigators believed the two were hiding in a home in the 1400 block of Race Street so they brought in the SWAT team but the suspects came out of the home and surrendered.

Police have only identified the suspects as an 18 and 19-year old from Kalamazoo and police say they both will face multiple felony charges.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.