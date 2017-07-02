Bell’s Brewery to launch coffee stout this fall

COMSTOCK, Mich. -- Coffee lovers are going to be really excited about the newest addition to the lineup at Bell's Brewery this fall.

It's a new coffee milk stout called Arabicadabra named of course for the world's most cultivated coffee beans. The beer will make its' debut on draft, in 12-ounce bottles, and in six-packs, this October.

The beer is actually made with beans roasted by Ferris Coffee in Grand Rapids.

One note: it does have lactose in it which is used for creaminess, so if you are lactose intolerant you will want to stay away.

 

