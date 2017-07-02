Family hoping to ID suspect accused of stealing purse from cart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- A West Michigan family is in need of your help identifying an accused thief after their grandmother's purse was stolen out of plain sight while shopping at a resale shop.

Surveillance video provided to FOX 17 shows a busy day of shopping at the New 2 You store on 29th Street near the Grand Rapids and Kentwood border.

The grandson of the victim tells us that his grandmother left her purse in her cart on accident while shopping Saturday, July 1 and another customer saw it unattended and helped herself to it.

The family says they did file a police report but are hoping you can help them identify the woman in the security footage. A still image of the suspect is below but please note the quality is not the best.

If you know anything call police at (616) 698-6580.