Kendall College summer camps offer valuable skills for all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It’s officially summer and if you need a way to fill some time, Kendall College is welcoming you to their state of the art campus for over 150 camps designed for all ages.

Located in downtown Grand Rapids, the campus has a variety of non-credit courses that focus on 21st century skills ranging from architecture and construction, to videogame design and other valuable skills to bolster your portfolio and teach applicable arts and sciences.

Costs of the camps range in price from $75 - $160 depending on the length of the camp.

For times and additional information, click here.