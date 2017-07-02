Kentwood man killed in motorcycle crash
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County say a motorcyclist has died after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment.
The crash happened Saturday evening just before 5 p.m. on Corporate Grove Drive at 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.
Deputies say the driver, only identified as a 27-year-old Kentwood man, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control on a curve in the road.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died.
It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role.
The crash remains under investigation.