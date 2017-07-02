× Kentwood man killed in motorcycle crash

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County say a motorcyclist has died after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment.

The crash happened Saturday evening just before 5 p.m. on Corporate Grove Drive at 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

Deputies say the driver, only identified as a 27-year-old Kentwood man, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control on a curve in the road.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died.

It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role.

The crash remains under investigation.