Kentwood man killed in motorcycle crash

Posted 5:00 AM, July 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:02AM, July 2, 2017

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County say a motorcyclist has died after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment.

The crash happened Saturday evening just before 5 p.m.  on Corporate Grove Drive at 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

Deputies say the driver, only identified as a 27-year-old Kentwood man, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control on a curve in the road.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died.

It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role.

The crash remains under investigation.

