Minor injuries reported in Ottawa Co. rollover crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews in Ottawa County say the drivers involved in a rollover crash escaped with only minor injuries.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a white SUV failed to stop at the traffic light on Port Sheldon Street and hit a vehicle driving westbound on Chicago Drive.

We’re told the driver of the SUV only suffered minor injuries in this crash. Crews on scene say both are very lucky to have escaped with only minor injuries.

Investigators say alcohol did not play a role in the crash.