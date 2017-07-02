Mostly sunny Sunday with a chance for afternoon/evening scattered showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday will start with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 60's. Temperatures will work back towards average for this time of year in the lower 80's. West Michigan will stay dry for the first half of the day before some scattered showers move in.

Not everyone will see rain showers today as folks mainly northeast of Grand Rapids will stay dry the entire day with a mostly sunny sky. A weak cold front will push northeast to southeast bringing some scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Majority of the showers will hug the lake shore and stay near West Michigan’s southern counties.

Celebrating at the lake shore this long holiday weekend? Water temperatures are in the upper 60's with some sunshine and scattered afternoon showers. Sunday winds will be out of the west-south-west at 10-20 knots with waves at one to three feet. Boaters should be cautious on the water in the afternoon and evening with passing showers in the forecast.

High pressure moves in for Monday and Tuesday giving West Michigan more sunshine for the end of this holiday weekend. More showers and storms expected by the middle and end of next week.