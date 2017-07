ALLEGAN, Mich. — A drowning victim was pulled out of the water in Allegan Monday night.

Witnesses say they spotted a body floating in the Kalamazoo River near North and River St.

The cause of death at this time isn’t known, but police say there were no signs of injury on his body.

The man is believed to be in his sixties and be from the Allegan area. Police are trying to identify him so they can notify his next of kin.