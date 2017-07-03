Drowning victim ID’d as 25-year-old from Grand Rapids

Posted 1:16 PM, July 3, 2017, by , Updated at 01:21PM, July 3, 2017
MUSKEGON RIVER US31 S

BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have identified the drowning victim from the Muskegon River as 25-year-old Dwight Keene Coleman of Grand Rapids.

On July 1, officials were dispatched to the Muskegon River near the Devil’s Hole area to the report of a missing man.  Coleman reportedly went missing while tubing the river.

According to police, Coleman’s body was located approximately a mile and a half from where he was reported missing.

Although the cause of this incident is unknown, police are warning others that the Muskegon River is still experiencing high water levels resulting in stronger currents.

