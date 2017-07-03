Growlers’ Homer Stryker Field in Best of Ballparks 2017 Finals

Posted 9:27 PM, July 3, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Homer Styker Field, home of the Kalamazoo Growlers is officially in the Best of Ballparks 2017 Finals by Ballpark Digest.

Over 25,000 people have voted in the fan contest for the best Summer Collegiate ballpark. Voting ends on July 5th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s